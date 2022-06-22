Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.22

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 5319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

