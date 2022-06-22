Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 33,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,984. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

