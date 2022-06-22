Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $103.15 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

