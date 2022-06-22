Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is HT Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

