Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

