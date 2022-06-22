Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.31

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 47204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 120,977 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares during the period.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.