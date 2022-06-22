Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

