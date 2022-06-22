Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.80. 16,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,457. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

