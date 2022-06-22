Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 201,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

