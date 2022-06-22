Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

