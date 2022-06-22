Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.95

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and traded as low as $79.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 824,670 shares changing hands.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
