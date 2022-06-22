Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.95

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and traded as low as $79.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 824,670 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 760.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

