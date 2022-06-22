Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.