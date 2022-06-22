Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. 97,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,026. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

