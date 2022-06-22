Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.10 and last traded at $171.47. Approximately 206,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 108,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $199.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the first quarter worth $3,685,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1,086.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 202,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,908,000.

