Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is HT Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 79,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

