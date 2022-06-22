Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 241,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,977. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.97.

