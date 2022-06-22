Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.97.

