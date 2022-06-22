Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.66. The stock had a trading volume of 296,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,693. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

