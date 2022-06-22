Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,392.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.62. 9,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,066. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

