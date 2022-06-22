Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 34.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $120,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 628,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.15. 28,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

