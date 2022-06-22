Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

