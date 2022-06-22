VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Trading Down 9.3%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $235.50 and last traded at $235.50. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.94.

VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

