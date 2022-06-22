VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Shares Up 6.7%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 10,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01.

