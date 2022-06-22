Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Credit Suisse Group raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

