VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

