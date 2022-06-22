Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Shares of VRA opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.