Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells $88,540.48 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $88,540.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 136,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $388.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
