Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells $88,540.48 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $88,540.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 136,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $388.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12,021.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

