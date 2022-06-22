Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

