Versarien (LON:VRS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON VRS opened at GBX 18.82 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.47. Versarien has a one year low of GBX 14.15 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 38.25 ($0.47). The firm has a market cap of £36.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24.

Versarien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

