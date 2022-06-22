Versarien (LON:VRS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.97% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON VRS opened at GBX 18.82 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.47. Versarien has a one year low of GBX 14.15 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 38.25 ($0.47). The firm has a market cap of £36.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24.
Versarien Company Profile (Get Rating)
