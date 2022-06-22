Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Shares Up 6.2%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 16,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 5,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
