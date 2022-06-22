Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) versus Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Financial Contrast

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vertical Aerospace and Archer Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50 Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.70%. Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 110.87%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Archer Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 4,798.49 -$337.21 million N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Archer Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

