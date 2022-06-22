Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $307.00

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 307.40 ($3.77), with a volume of 125091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.40 ($4.03).

VSVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 375 ($4.59) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 464.83 ($5.69).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 338.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 388.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £826.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

