Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Down 1.8%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 33,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 35,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

