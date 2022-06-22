Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Down 1.8%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 33,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 35,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.
About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)
