Videndum (LON:VID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,242.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,242 ($15.21) and last traded at GBX 1,299.35 ($15.92), with a volume of 159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($15.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VID shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Videndum alerts:

About Videndum (LON:VID)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.