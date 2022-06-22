Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Major Shareholder Buys $66,715,240.00 in Stock

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Acquisition Spons Virgin bought 6,671,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $66,715,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,394,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,940,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE VGII traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 536,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGII. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $8,362,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $7,730,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,225,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.