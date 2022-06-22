Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Trading Up 4.2%

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 3,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.79% of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

