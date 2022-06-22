Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.58. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 211,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 469,181 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 301,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 174,515 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

