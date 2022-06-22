Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.58. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 211,100 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
