Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading Up 1.4%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 243,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 180,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

