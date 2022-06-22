Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $51.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 3098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

