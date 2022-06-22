Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of VC opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

