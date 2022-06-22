Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.44 ($12.04) and traded as low as €10.47 ($11.02). Vivendi shares last traded at €10.47 ($11.02), with a volume of 3,032,403 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($15.37) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($14.32) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.47) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.44.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

