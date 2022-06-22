VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.48

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $7.05. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 169,327 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 75.78% and a net margin of 92.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.