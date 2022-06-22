Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 140 by Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) has been given a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 175 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.20) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.38 ($2.05).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 125.78 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.21. The firm has a market cap of £35.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

