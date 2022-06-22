Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 140 by Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 175 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.20) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.38 ($2.05).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 125.78 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.21. The firm has a market cap of £35.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.