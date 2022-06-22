Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Voestalpine from €39.00 ($41.05) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

