Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $336.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 336 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.13), with a volume of 2344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.50 ($4.21).

FAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £665.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 446.73.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.