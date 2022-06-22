Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Cut to “Hold” at Eight Capital

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Voyager Digital stock traded down C$0.86 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.74. 8,121,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$26.12.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

