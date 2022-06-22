vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

VTVT opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -1.41.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

