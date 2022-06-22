vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT):
- 6/22/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – vTv Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 5/29/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -1.41. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.83.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
