vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT):

6/2/2022 – vTv Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -1.41. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 114.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

