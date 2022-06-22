Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $141.93

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.93 and last traded at $142.85, with a volume of 1137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.42.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

