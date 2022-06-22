W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.60 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.17). 55,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 157,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.80 ($1.16).

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W.A.G payment solutions from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get W.A.G payment solutions alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.26, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £655.84 million and a P/E ratio of 73.23.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.